Antonino Gallo News: Passable display in Cagliari tilt

Gallo had four crosses (one accurate) and two clearances in Monday's 2-0 victory against Cagliari.

Gallo wasn't as busy as other Lecce defenders but did his part in blanketing the adversaries. He has launched multiple crosses in six games in a row, racking up 23 deliveries (nine accurate). Additionally, he has notched at least one clearance in every contest but the opener. Instead, he didn't create a chance for the first time in four matches and saw his six-match streak with at least one tackle come to an end.