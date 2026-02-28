Antonino Gallo News: Passable performance against Lecce

Gallo had four crosses (zero accurate), four clearances and one tackle (one won) in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Como.

Gallo led his team in deliveries and put up a good amount of stats on the defensive end as well in a rough collective outing for Lecce. He has tallied multiple crosses in eight matches on the trot, accumulating 30 deliveries (nine accurate) and notching six chances created and 11 tackles (nine won) in that stretch. Additionally, he has recorded at least one clearance in 23 straight contests, averaging 3.5 per game and helping secure six clean sheets over that span.