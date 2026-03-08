Antonino Gallo News: Provides assist against Cremonese

Gallo assisted once to go with six crosses (one accurate), six clearances and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Cremonese.

Gallo posted his second assist of the season by picking out Santiago Pierotti with a precise corner kick in the first half. He has launched multiple crosses in nine rounds in a row, accumulating 36 deliveries (10 accurate), adding seven chances created and 12 tackles (nine won) over that span, with two clean sheets. Additionally, he has registered at least one clearance in 24 consecutive games, averaging 3.66 per match.