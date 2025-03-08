Antonino Gallo News: Saddled with own goal in Milan game

Gallo had an own goal, one cross (one accurate), three tackles (two won) and six clearances in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to AC Milan.

Gallo had a muted display on offense relative to his standards and wound up deciding the game with an inadvertent deflection on a shot by Joao Felix that wouldn't have gone in otherwise. He has registered 18 crosses (five accurate), 12 tackles (nine won), 19 clerances and seven chances created in the last five bouts.