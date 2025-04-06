Antonino Gallo News: Scores own goal in Venezia match

Gallo won three of four tackles and had an own goal, seven crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Venezia.

Gallo had a fine offensive display and racked up stats in the back too but beat his own goalie with a goofy deflection on a set piece. He has tallied six chances created, 14 crosses (three accurate). 18 tackles (11 won) and 18 clearances in the last five tilts.