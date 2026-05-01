Antonino Gallo News: Sends in five crosses against Pisa

Gallo registered five crosses (zero accurate), one clearance and one tackle (zero won) and drew two fouls in Friday's 2-1 victory against Pisa.

Gallo paced his club in deliveries alongside Lameck Banda but couldn't link up with a teammate in any of them. He has uncorked at least one cross in 15 showings on the trot, totaling 67 (20 accurate) and posting three assists, 16 tackles (10 won) and 21 corners during that stretch, with three clean sheets. Additionally, this marked his 30th straight outing with at least one clearance (109 total). Instead, he halted a six-game streak with at least one chance created.