Antonino Gallo News: Stays in the back in Bologna fixture
Gallo had one interception, one clearance, one cross (zero accurate) and one tackle (one won) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Bologna.
Gallo did his part in stymieing the adversaries but didn't venture forward as much as usual due to the difficult match-up. He has logged five key passes, 18 crosses (eight accurate), five tackles (all won) and 10 clearances in his last five outings.
