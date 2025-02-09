Fantasy Soccer
Antonino Gallo News: Stays in the back in Bologna fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Gallo had one interception, one clearance, one cross (zero accurate) and one tackle (one won) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Bologna.

Gallo did his part in stymieing the adversaries but didn't venture forward as much as usual due to the difficult match-up. He has logged five key passes, 18 crosses (eight accurate), five tackles (all won) and 10 clearances in his last five outings.

