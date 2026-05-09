Antonino Gallo News: Well-rounded outing in Juventus tilt

Gallo created one scoring chance and had two tackles (two won), three clearances and two crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Juventus.

Gallo didn't stick out on either end but contributed across the board statistically. He has swung in multiple crosses in his last 16 showings, accumulating 69 deliveries, assisting three times and helping secure three clean sheets over that span. Additionally, this marked his 31st display on the trot with one or more clearances, and he's averaged 3.6 per game during that stretch.