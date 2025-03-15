Antonino Gallo News: Wins five tackles in Genoa bout

Gallo registered one shot (zero on goal), one interception and one cross (zero accurate) and won five of eight tackles in Friday's 2-1 defeat versus Genoa.

Gallo was under pressure defensively throughout the game, which resulted in a very gritty performance, but his side gave up two goals despite his fine showing. He was unable to venture forward much given the situation. He has recorded seven chances created, 18 crosses (five accurate), 19 tackles (13 won) and 18 clearances in the last five matches.