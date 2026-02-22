Antonino Gallo News: Workmanlike outing against Inter

Gallo recorded three crosses (zero accurate), four clearances and one corner and won one tackle in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Inter Milan.

Gallo led his team in deliveries along with Riccardo Sottil despite the relatively low number. He has swung in at least one in seven fixtures on the trot, racking up 26 crosses (nine accurate), adding six chances created and 10 tackles (nine won) over that span. Additionally, he has registered one or more clearances in 22 straight matches, accumulating 78 and contributing to six clean sheets over that span.