Antonio Alvarez News: On bench versus Mazatlan

Alvarez (undisclosed) has been called up as a bench option for Saturday's contest against Mazatlan.

Alvarez hasn't played for the first team since Jan. 17 but already returned to action in the Under-23 category. He's not yet expected to be a regular contender. However, the current situation of injuries to attackers such as Brian Rodriguez (groin) and Diego Valdes (groin) opens the door for the youngster to have some opportunity to show his qualities.