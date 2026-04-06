Antonio Blanco News: Assists equalizer on Sunday

Blanco assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Osasuna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Blanco set up Toni Martinez's equalizer in the 44th minute. Blanco retained possession with 29 passes and also contributed defensively with three tackles, one interception and one clearance. This was his first assist in 2026.