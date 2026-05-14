Antonio Blanco News: Assists Wednesday
Antonio Blanco assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory versus Barcelona.
Blanco provided one assist during Wednesday's surprise win over Barcelona. It was a nice return in a difficult match, as he could have had even more goal contributions with better finishing ahead of him. He finished with four chances created during the narrow upset over the newly-crowned champions.
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