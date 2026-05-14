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Antonio Blanco News: Assists Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Antonio Blanco assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 victory versus Barcelona.

Blanco provided one assist during Wednesday's surprise win over Barcelona. It was a nice return in a difficult match, as he could have had even more goal contributions with better finishing ahead of him. He finished with four chances created during the narrow upset over the newly-crowned champions.

Antonio Blanco
Deportivo Alaves
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