Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Antonio Blanco headshot

Antonio Blanco News: Back from suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Blanco completed his one-game suspension for the straight red card he received in their last game and will be eligible to face Rayo Vallecano on March. 29.

Blanco missed Friday's 2-2 draw against Las Palmas and is now available to play for their next contest after the international break. He has been a regular starter this season and should be expected to return to the starting XI immediately now that he is an option.

Antonio Blanco
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now