Antonio Blanco News: Back from suspension
Blanco completed his one-game suspension for the straight red card he received in their last game and will be eligible to face Rayo Vallecano on March. 29.
Blanco missed Friday's 2-2 draw against Las Palmas and is now available to play for their next contest after the international break. He has been a regular starter this season and should be expected to return to the starting XI immediately now that he is an option.
