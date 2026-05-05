Antonio Blanco News: Scores opener vs. Athletic

Blanco scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 loss versus Athletic. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.

Blanco broke the deadlock early for Alaves with an unstoppable shot into the top corner that left Unai Simon helpless. Blanco has two goals and two assists in 32 starts this season, but as a holding midfielder, he's not known for regularly cracking the scoresheet. He might have the occasional goal or assist, but overall, his upside is limited in most formats.