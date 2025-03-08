Antonio Blanco News: Shown red card

Blanco was shown a red card in extra time of Saturday's 1-0 win over Villarreal.

Blanco was the second Alaves player to be sent off Saturday, seeing a straight red card in extra time following a VAR review. This will suspend him for Friday's match against Las Palmas, returning to face Rayo Vallecano on March 29. He is a regular starter, so this will force a change, with Ander Guevara as a possible replacement.