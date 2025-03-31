Antonio Briseno Injury: Inactive Saturday

Briseno was sidelined in Saturday's 3-2 win over Pachuca due to injury, according to Karla Uzeta of Esto.

Briseno faced his second absence of the month after playing 90 minutes in three of the previous four games and scoring a goal in one of them. The nature and severity of the issue are unclear, so his return date could vary. Both Bruno Mendez and Federico Pereira started at center-back against Pachuca and might continue to benefit if the veteran fails to recover in time for upcoming fixtures.