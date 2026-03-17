Antonio Briseno News: Active display in draw

Briseno had two shots on goal, created two chances and made one tackle, four clearances and five interceptions during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlas.

Briseno started in back-to-back matches for the first time since December and once again excelled on both ends. The center-back dominated opposing forwards and, although he could not score as he did on the previous game, he was a huge threat on offensive set pieces. A seldom-used player during most of the campaign, Briseno is finally getting some momentum and more performances like this will make it hard to remove him from the lineup.