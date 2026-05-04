Antonio Briseno News: Back from ban
Briseno is eligible for selection following his red card suspension in league play.
Briseno was rather busy before his recent absence, as he tallied 32 clearances and 10 interceptions while scoring two goals across five Clausura starts since March. Still, he's expected to be involved in a rotation with Bruno Mendez, Everardo Lopez and the potentially recovered Federico Pereira (thigh).
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