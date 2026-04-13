Antonio Briseno News: Makes six clearances in draw

Briseno had one tackle (one won), six clearances and one interception in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Atletico San Luis.

Briseno produced via possession and defensive stats in this game, completing 90 percent of his 70 pass attempts and winning five of seven duels during his time on the field. It was his fourth start of the year, although he featured in a largely alternate lineup as the team rested most of the starters ahead of the second leg of the CONCACAF playoff against LA Galaxy. Still, the experienced center-back could find more chances to play in Liga MX action, potentially filling in for the injured Federico Pereira (thigh).