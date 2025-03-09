Antonio Briseno News: Scores goal in win

Briseno scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 5-2 win over Necaxa.

Briseno leveled the scoring through a header in the 53rd minute against the Aguascalientes side. He also made a season-high 11 clearances, but the goal was a rare contribution for a central defender who only moves forward for set-piece plays. He has surprisingly started in two of the last three league matches, reducing Luan's playing time over that period. However, the defensive rotation may continue if the team remains vulnerable in the future.