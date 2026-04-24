Antonio Briseno News: Scores in loss

Briseno scored a goal off two shots (both on target) and made one tackle, five clearances, two interceptions and one block during Wednesday's 4-3 loss against Mazatlan.

Briseno was back at the starting XI and put up a nice two-way performance as he headed home a corner kick to score his team's second goal in the 54th minute and filled up the stat sheet with defensive numbers. This was the third goal of the season for the center-back and the second over the last four starts and he'll hope his recent performances helps him establishing himself as a full-time starter ahead of the upcoming playoffs.