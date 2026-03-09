Antonio Briseno News: Scores in rare start

Briseno scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 win against FC Juarez.

Briseno headed a cross into the net in the 70th minute while making a team-high seven clearances during a solid overall performance. He was included in the starting squad, most likely to allow Federico Pereira and Everardo Lopez some rest before a couple of busy weeks. While he may head back to a substitute role going forward, the experienced defender could find opportunities to produce through aerial play if there continues to be rotation between league and CCC fixtures.