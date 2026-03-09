Antonio Briseno News: Scores in rare start
Briseno scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 win against FC Juarez.
Briseno headed a cross into the net in the 70th minute while making a team-high seven clearances during a solid overall performance. He was included in the starting squad, most likely to allow Federico Pereira and Everardo Lopez some rest before a couple of busy weeks. While he may head back to a substitute role going forward, the experienced defender could find opportunities to produce through aerial play if there continues to be rotation between league and CCC fixtures.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now