Antonio Briseno News: Sent off in win

Briseno earned a red card in Saturday's 4-1 win over Leon.

Briseno tallied 10 clearances during his time on the field, but his aggressive tackling was ultimately punished and led to his exit from Saturday's match. The experienced defender is now suspended for the initial quarterfinals leg and could return later in the playoffs. He has alternated starts and substitute outings as part of a consistent rotation, but his absence may be particularly impactful if Federico Pereira (thigh) remains sidelined, with Bruno Mendez and Everardo Lopez set to see increased action.