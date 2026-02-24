Antonio Caracciolo News: Busy performance versus Fiorentina

Caracciolo won two of four tackles and had seven clearances, two shots (zero on target) and two blocks in Monday's 1-0 defeat against Fiorentina.

Caracciolo had a strong showing and filled the stat sheet, but his side allowed an early goal. He has posted at least one tackle in four games in a row, amassing 11 (seven won) and posting two interceptions and two blocks, with one clean sheet over that span. He has registered multiple clearances in every appearance so far, averaging 6 per contest.