Antonio Caracciolo News: Busy performance versus Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Caracciolo won two of four tackles and had seven clearances, two shots (zero on target) and two blocks in Monday's 1-0 defeat against Fiorentina.

Caracciolo had a strong showing and filled the stat sheet, but his side allowed an early goal. He has posted at least one tackle in four games in a row, amassing 11 (seven won) and posting two interceptions and two blocks, with one clean sheet over that span. He has registered multiple clearances in every appearance so far, averaging 6 per contest.

