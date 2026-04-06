Antonio Caracciolo News: Gritty display in Torino match

Caracciolo won two of four tackles and had two interceptions, three clearances and two shots (zero on target) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Torino.

Caracciolo turned in a very solid shift in the back, but Torino managed to score anyway. He has logged multiple clearances in every match so far, averaging 5.4 per contest. He has posted at least one tackle in the last seven fixtures, amassing 18 (eight won) and adding six interceptions and six blocks, with two goals and no clean sheets over that span.