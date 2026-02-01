Caracciolo returned to the XI after two games, as Arturo Calabresi was suspended, and had an okay defensive showing despite the rough defeat, but he was caught at the wrong place at the wrong time after a few ricochets in the box, beating his own goalkeeper. He'll have to compete also with Francesco Coppola and Rosen Bozhinov going forward, but Pisa might change their scheme under a new coach. He has registered multiple clearances in every appearance, totaling 124 in 21 games and contributing to four clean sheets.