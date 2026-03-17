Antonio Caracciolo News: Scores twice in 3-1 win

Caracciolo scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 win against Cagliari.

Caracciolo scored two as his Pisa side picked up an important win over Cagliari. These were the first goals that he has scored this season, and these were his only shots on target in the last five matches. This game was the fourth time this year that he has taken two shots and his second time putting two shots on target.