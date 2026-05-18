Antonio Caracciolo News: Suspended for Lazio game

Caracciolo had five interceptions and two clearances and was cautioned for the fifth time in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Lazio.

Caracciolo set a new season high in interceptions but didn't pick up many other stats, and his team allowed three goals. He'll be unavailable versus Lazio due to yellow-card accumulation. He has been stalwart in his Serie A return, contributing to five clean sheets in 35 games and tallying 50 interceptions, 192 clearances and 24 blocks. Pisa will head back to the second division next year. Rosen Bozhinov, Arturo Calabresi and Raul Albiol will take his place.