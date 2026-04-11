Antonio Caracciolo News: Under pressure in Roma contest

Caracciolo recorded five tackles (two won), three interceptions and eight clearances in Friday's 3-0 loss against Roma.

Caracciolo filled the stat sheet, as Pisa were pinned back for long stretches of the contest, posting a new season high in tackles. He has registered at least one in 10 consecutive rounds, racking up 28 (16 won), with one clean sheet, 13 interceptions and six blocks during that stretch. He has tallied multiple clearances in every match so far, averaging 5.57 per tilt.