Antonio Carlos Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Carlos (knee) is now questionable for Saturday's clash with Los Angeles Galaxy after being ruled out for multiple matches.

Carlos has improved from a confirmed absence to questionable for the first time since May, which is an encouraging sign for a Houston defense that has been reshuffling its center-back pairing in his absence. If he can play, the back line gets back its most physically commanding central option, and he could come immediately into contention with current starters Agustin Resch and Lucas Halter.