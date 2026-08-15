Antonio Carlos News: On bench for Galaxy match

Carlos (knee) is on the bench for the weekend's meeting with Los Angeles Galaxy.

Carlos could finally see official action, having made steady progress in his recovery from an injury that kept him out since late May. He was a frequent starter over the opening stretch of the season, and he was usually able to record plenty of clearances and a variety of other defensive numbers. Thus, he'll eventually threaten Lucas Halter and Agustin Resch for center-back spots.