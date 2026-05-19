Antonio Carlos News: Season high tackles in clean sheet

Antonio Carlos generated four tackles (two won), two clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Carlos produced a solid defensive showing, recording a season-high four tackles to lead his side, along with one interception and two clearances in securing his fourth clean sheet in 10 starts. He has now registered an interception in each of his last six games, compiling eight tackles, two blocks and 32 clearances in that period.