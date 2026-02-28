Antonio Carlos News: Sent off Saturday

Carlos was shown a red card in the first half of Saturday's 2-0 loss to Los Angeles FC.

Carlos has earned a one-game ban due to a foul he committed in the weekend's clash. This issue leaves Houston without a starting center-back for the next visit to New England Revolution, with his next chance to play coming in a subsequent clash against Portland. Agustin Resch could be the only natural replacement they currently have if they continue to deploy a three-man defense.