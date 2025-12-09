Nusa ended Saturday's larger victory against Frankfurt with an ankle injury that could make him miss the rest of the year to recover. The winger will for sure miss Friday's clash against Union Berlin and is already a doubt for next week's fixture against Leverkusen. Nusa has been an undisputed starter in the frontline of Leipzig this season, therefore his absence will force a change, with Yan Diomande likely starting on the right wing and Johan Bakayoko getting a starter role on the left side of the frontline.