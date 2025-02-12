Antonio Nusa Injury: Out for one month at least

Nusa (knee) was forced off in Sunday's 2-0 win over St. Pauli after picking up a knee injury in a duel. Following examinations earlier this week, the club announced he will be sidelined until the end of March.

Nusa sustained a knee injury in Sunday's match and will be out until the end of March. This is a significant blow for the team, given his contributions since joining in the summer of 2024, with five goals and seven assists in 32 appearances. Lois Openda is expected to take on a major role in his absence.