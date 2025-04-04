Antonio Nusa Injury: Still working individually
Nusa (knee) is still working individually and not yet an option, the club announced.
Nusa has been sidelined since early February due to a knee injury but is progressing well in his recovery, although he is still working individually at the moment. He will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to determine if he will be available for next Friday's clash with Wolfsburg.
