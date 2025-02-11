Antonio Nusa Injury: Suffers injury, trains individually

Nusa has suffered an injury and was forced to train individually Tuesday, according to his club.

Nusa is the newest player to hit the injury list for Leipzig, with the winger suffering from an undisclosed injury that forced him into limited training. That said, he will be questionable for Friday's match against Augsburg, likely being a late call. He is a regular starter, so this is something to monitor, with Lois Openda as his likely replacement.