Antonio Nusa Injury: Training on pitch
Nusa (knee) has been spotted training on the pitch but remains in individual sessions and is therefore not an option for the short term, the club announced.
Nusa has been sidelined since early February due to a knee injury but is progressing well in his recovery. He was spotted back on the training pitch for individual sessions. He will likely be assessed next week to determine his progress in the plan for return.
