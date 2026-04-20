Antonio Nusa News: Goal, assist in win

Nusa scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nusa did everything during Saturday's win, he scored and assisted and nearly had another goal contribution. Leipzig were brilliant throughout the match and Nusa was dangerous off the wing every time he got the ball. Frankfurt have been leaky at the back, but even with that in mind this was still an excellent showing by Nusa.