Antonio Nusa headshot

Antonio Nusa News: Lets one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Nusa scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Werder Bremen.

Nusa returned to the starting XI for Leipzig, recording the second goal on the day. He remains a high depth option in the attack and in the rotation of starters, making four starts in the last six appearances, collecting a goal with 11 crosses and four chances created in that span.

Antonio Nusa
RB Leipzig
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