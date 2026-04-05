Antonio Nusa News: Lets one

Nusa scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Werder Bremen.

Nusa returned to the starting XI for Leipzig, recording the second goal on the day. He remains a high depth option in the attack and in the rotation of starters, making four starts in the last six appearances, collecting a goal with 11 crosses and four chances created in that span.