Antonio Raillo headshot

Antonio Raillo Injury: Ankle surgery ends season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Raillo (ankle) has undergone surgery and will miss the remainder of the season, according to Mallorca Informa.

Raillo's teammates displayed a banner of support before the Rayo Vallecano fixture, sending an emotional message of encouragement to both the defender and fellow injured player Mateo Joseph. The center-back underwent a successful surgery to his ankle last week and ends the campaign having made 23 La Liga appearances, contributing one assist, 25 tackles, 16 interceptions and 120 clearances before his season was cut short. The focus will now shift entirely to his rehabilitation, with Mallorca hoping to have him fully fit and ready to go for the start of next season.

Antonio Raillo
Mallorca
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