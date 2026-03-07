Antonio Raillo headshot

Antonio Raillo Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Raillo (undisclosed) was forced off injured in the second half of Saturday's clash against Osasuna, according to Deportes COPE Baleares.

Raillo was forced off in the 53rd minute of Saturday's clash with Osasuna after appearing to pick up an injury. The center-back will undergo further evaluation in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue, with Mallorca hoping it proves minor given he has been an undisputed starter in central defense this season. If he ends up missing time, David Lopez could be in line for a larger role along the back line until Marash Kumbulla (undisclosed) returns to full fitness.

Antonio Raillo
Mallorca
