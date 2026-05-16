Antonio Raillo Injury: Forcing way back for Levante clash

Raillo (ankle) will travel with the squad for Sunday's crucial relegation battle against Levante and could play with an infiltration despite the sensations from his return to training not being entirely positive, according to Juanmi Sanchez of Ultima Hora.

Raillo underwent ankle ligament surgery just over 40 days ago and had been ruled out for the remainder of the season, but the desperate sporting situation has prompted the Mallorca captain to push himself to the limit to be available for the final fixtures. The center-back did not train last Thursday but completed part of Friday's session despite not feeling his best, insisting on being included in the squad and leaving the final decision for Sunday. Coach Martin Demichelis confirmed he would travel with the team, with the possibility of him featuring with a pain-killing injection not ruled out given the urgency of a fixture that will determine whether Mallorca remain in La Liga.