Antonio Raillo Injury: Spotted in team training

Raillo (undisclosed) was spotted in team training Friday and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Espanyol, according to Juanmi Sanchez from La Zona 10.

Raillo was forced off in the last matchup against Osasuna with an injury but was back on the training pitch Friday testing how he feels, putting him in the mix for Sunday's clash against Espanyol depending on his final sensations. That would be a big boost for Mallorca if he is able to make the squad since he has been an undisputed starter in the back line and a key presence in the defense. If he is unable to suit up against the Catalans, David Lopez is the most likely candidate to step into the starting XI for that match.