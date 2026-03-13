Antonio Raillo Injury: Trains Friday, available Sunday

Raillo (undisclosed) was spotted in team training Friday and is an option for Sunday's clash against Espanyol, the club posted.

Raillo was forced off in the last matchup against Osasuna with an injury but was back on the training pitch Friday testing how he feels, putting him in the mix for Sunday's clash against Espanyol. His return is a big boost for Mallorca since he has been an undisputed starter in the back line and a key presence in the defense. If he is unable to start against the Catalans, David Lopez is the most likely candidate to step into the starting XI for that match.