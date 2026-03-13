Antonio Raillo headshot

Antonio Raillo Injury: Trains Friday, available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 4:29am

Raillo (undisclosed) was spotted in team training Friday and is an option for Sunday's clash against Espanyol, the club posted.

Raillo was forced off in the last matchup against Osasuna with an injury but was back on the training pitch Friday testing how he feels, putting him in the mix for Sunday's clash against Espanyol. His return is a big boost for Mallorca since he has been an undisputed starter in the back line and a key presence in the defense. If he is unable to start against the Catalans, David Lopez is the most likely candidate to step into the starting XI for that match.

Antonio Raillo
Mallorca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Raillo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonio Raillo See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
233 days ago
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. RCD Mallorca Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: FC Barcelona v. RCD Mallorca Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 12, 2020