Antonio Raillo News: Leads back line

Raillo registered seven clearances in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Leganes.

Raillo was the engine in Mallorca's defense against Leganes on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the home side's captain won six of his ten duels, made seven clearances, ten defensive actions, and even made eight passes into the final third. Raillo and Mallorca have now kept clean sheets in two consecutive matches, but will need to work hard to make it three in a row on Tuesday when they visit league leaders Barcelona.