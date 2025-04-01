Antonio Raillo News: Leads defensive effort

Raillo (suspension) registered one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Valencia. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 12th minute.

Raillo led the Mallorca defensive effort Sunday with a 10 clearance performance that also included two tackles (two won) and one block. The central defender also was handed his fifth yellow card, rendering him ineligible for Mallorca's next La Liga fixture. Raillo has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of Mallorca's last 11 league fixtures.