Antonio Raillo News: Returns to bench

Raillo (ankle) is on the bench for Sunday's clash against Levante.

Raillo has been included in the travelling squad after insisting on being available for a fixture that will determine whether Mallorca remain in La Liga, with coach Martin Demichelis confirming his presence despite the sensations from his return to training not being entirely positive just over 40 days after ankle ligament surgery. The Mallorca captain had been ruled out for the remainder of the season following the procedure, making his presence among the substitutes a remarkable show of determination given the desperate sporting situation.