Antonio Raillo News: Scores in draw

Raillo scored a goal off three shots (two on target), made nine clearances and was shown a yellow card during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao.

Raillo not only had another impressive outing at the heart of the defense but this time he was also impactful at the attacking end as he jumped higher than anyone to head home a corner kick from the right and open the scoring for Mallorca in the 56th minute. This was the second goal of the year for the center-back, who also racked up 73 clearances over his last nine starts and now is ranked fourth among all La Liga players in this category, with 145.